Recycled Materials
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the short-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
- Style: IV5368-100
ACG Radical AirFlow
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the short-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical Innovation
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.
Radical Construction
The soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment feels smooth on your skin. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.
Radical Comfort
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- Ultra-breathable, open-hole knit feels soft and smooth on your body.
- Designed to feel roomy through the shoulders, sleeves and body for less restriction.
Product Details
- ACG branding on chest
- Woven jock tag on the left hem
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
- Style: IV5368-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the ACG Radical AirFlow.
ACG Radical AirFlow
A portable cooling microclimate for very hot trails.
Designed For
Trail Racing
Engineered To
Keep You Cool
Ventilation To