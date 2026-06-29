ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat

Perfect travel hat
Adam948596969
Ultra lightweight, breathable, quick drying and versatile! Really hoping they make different colours.
Recycled Materials
Coming Soon
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready ACG Fly Cap is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready ACG Fly Cap is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.
The soft, open-hole knit fabric feels smooth on the skin and lets your body heat escape quickly. The ACG-branded hook-and-loop closure lets you make easy fit adjustments on the fly.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Perfect travel hat
Adam948596969
Ultra lightweight, breathable, quick drying and versatile! Really hoping they make different colours.
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap