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Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Summit White

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

Older Kids' Running Shoes

799,90 kr.
Black/Anthracite/Summit White
Black/Anthracite/Black
Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass
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Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IH2305-001

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

799,90 kr.

Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.

Benefits

  • A lightweight mesh upper is durable and breathable, all while staying super lightweight.
  • Made with more ReactX foam than last iteration, this Peg has more support and cushion for those extra rocky runs.
  • A high-traction outsole gives you more grip in wet-weather conditions.

Product Details

  • Heel pull loop
  • Classic laces
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IH2305-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • amazing

    heathers595868528

    Love them, I got these for my daughter for school. She said they feel amazing on her feet. Wish these came in fodder sizes for her little brother and sister.

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

799,90 kr.

FAQ (8)

Who is the ACG Pegasus Trail best suited for?

The ACG Pegasus Trail is ideal for kids who love to get outside. It's built to handle dirt trails, mixed terrain and everyday adventures with durability, responsive cushioning and trail-ready traction.

What cushioning technology does the ACG Pegasus Trail use?

A ReactX foam midsole with increased stack height delivers durable, responsive cushioning and a stable feel underfoot. It helps kids stay comfortable on uneven terrain.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail improve on earlier versions?

We added more ReactX foam to increase the cushioning compared to earlier versions. An updated outsole helps deliver optimal grip on wet, rugged trails and mixed surfaces.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail outsole perform on wet and uneven terrain?

A Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound (ATC) outsole is designed to deliver grip on wet trails and on uneven, rugged ground.

How versatile is the ACG Pegasus Trail for trails, road use and everyday activity?

The ACG Pegasus Trail blends responsive cushioning with durable traction and all-day comfort to go wherever kids roam.

How easy is the ACG Pegasus Trail for kids to put on and take off?

A pull loop on the heel helps kids easily slip the ACG Pegasus Trail on while traditional laces help create a secure fit.

How breathable is the ACG Pegasus Trail for active kids?

Lightweight mesh on the upper allows air to circulate, helping feet breathe. We reinforced high-wear areas to help the shoe stand up to repeat adventures outdoors.

When should kids replace the ACG Pegasus Trail?

When cushioning starts to feel flat or the outsole tread shows clear wear, it's usually time for a fresh pair to help keep every step feeling comfortable and confident on the trail.

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