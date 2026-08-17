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Highly Rated
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

Men's Trail-Running Shoes

1.149 kr.
Black/Anthracite/Summit White
Baltic Blue/Light Orewood Brown/Ironstone/Summit White
Black/Anthracite/Black
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange/Cream II
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Black Spruce
Jade Horizon/Light Silver/Safety Orange/Phantom
Linen/Black/Light Crimson/Light Orewood Brown
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  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: HV8116-001

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

1.149 kr.

Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.

A shoe made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail is for—running scenic miles in cushioned comfort. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.

Engineered mesh upper

Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.

ReactX foam midsole

This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.

High-Traction Outsole

Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.

Re-designed toe box

Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.

Product details

  • Weight: approx. 305g (men's UK 9)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: HV8116-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (51)

4.6 stars

  • BOOM!!

    melc158555828

    Just what I needed for my walks and runs on questionable pavement used by construction crews in a new housing development. These are comfortable and light and definitely get the job done!

  • love these shoes!

    Geraldd3ad1c35c3784d4db456d49e2e2e2169

    been running in mostly Nike Pegasus for 40 yrs, this shoe is the best version of Pegasus yet! perfect shoe string length, glides on and off, cushions but solid, tracks level and straight , perfect toe box width.

  • Awesome Color!

    William828921382

    Great shoe! Will probably buy another pair in a different color. Purchased to have a comfortable shoe to wear while shooting sporting clays (Shotgun sports). Needed something that would be wearable on dirt/dust trails and outdoor terrain but still look stylish.

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

1.149 kr.

All-terrain grip and comfort. Made to wreak havoc on every surface.

Engineered For

Trail Running

Terrain

Moderately Technical

Cushioning

Responsive

Shoe Weight

Approx. 305g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

8mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 305g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

8mm

Powered By

ReactX Foam & Nike Trail All Terrain Compound (ATC) Rubber

Features That Perform

  • High-Traction Outsole

    Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.

  • ReactX Foam Midsole

    This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.

  • Redesigned Toe Box

    Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort on every mile. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.

  • Engineered Mesh Upper

    Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.

Liam Meirow

"Check for durability. Check for comfort. And we're running pretty quick too, so check in that box. It's the trifecta of shoe capabilities in my opinion".

Liam Meirow

ACG Athlete, Wildwood Trail FKT holder

Complete the look

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