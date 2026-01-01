Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top

Nike ACG

379,90 kr.

Sunny outside? Brilliant! This top has sweat-wicking and UV-resistant tech to help keep you covered in the sun. Elastic binding on the hood gives you a snug fit and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.

Inspired by the Dolomite Mountains

The print on this top was inspired by our trip to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. We spent five days scaling verticals and weaving flower crows. Through it all, we were amazed by the beauty and spooked by the stories of mythical creatures.

Thoughtful fit

This top is loose enough to wear over a base and fitted enough to layer under an outer shell. Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.