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ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

399,90 kr.
Summit White
Dark Smoke Grey
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Join the All Conditions Racing Department in this T-shirt. Durable and sweat-wicking, it's made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6987-100

ACG

399,90 kr.

Join the All Conditions Racing Department in this T-shirt. Durable and sweat-wicking, it's made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6987-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

3 stars

  • NOT white

    Antdillon

    The white isn’t white. Looks like it’s been put in with your dark wash by accident. If you want to look like you’re walking around in a scruffy discoloured tee then this is for you.

  • Magnifique

    xavier180027773

    Top magnifique Très confortable Tissu épais d une très belle qualité Je recommande

ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

ACG

399,90 kr.

Complete the look

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