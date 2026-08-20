image 1 of 6
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.
- Colour Shown: Summit White
- Style: IM6177-121
ACG
399,90 kr.
Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.
Product Details
- ACG clamp label
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Summit White
- Style: IM6177-121
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
No reviews
ACG
399,90 kr.