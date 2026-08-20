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ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

399,90 kr.
Summit White
Black/Light Orewood Brown

Klarna Available at checkout.

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IM6177-121

ACG

399,90 kr.

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.

Product Details

  • ACG clamp label
  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IM6177-121

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

    ACG

    399,90 kr.