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Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM6179-010
ACG
399,90 kr.
Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.
Product Details
- ACG clamp label
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM6179-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG
399,90 kr.