Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket

Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'

1.199 kr.

Ready for your next adventure? This reversible jacket has heat-regulating and water-repellent tech—all to help you keep exploring. Inspired by a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas, this jacket is designed to handle cold nights. When the day heats up and you don't need Therma-FIT ADV-level warmth, pack it away into the internal pocket.

Insulation that Performs

PrimaLoft® insulation uses Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology to create advanced heat-regulating fabric that helps keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.

Pack and Go

If the day warms up, stash this jacket away in the internal pocket.

Reversible design

This reversible design lets you switch up your style between a solid and graphic side, giving you two looks in a single jacket.