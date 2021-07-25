Gear up for your next adventure with the Nike ACG Karst Backpack. Its tough design features plenty of room for your outdoor supplies. The backpack uses rugged details like a daisy-chain clip and a customisable body strap.
3.6 Stars
d4purcell - 25 Jul 2021
I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.
B R. - 12 Jul 2021
comfortable
AlexT156460213 - 04 May 2021
Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.