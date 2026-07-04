ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers

MORE COLORS AND STYLES ASAP
CharlieA686824158
Need more colors, this is incredibly comfortable and versatile. Used it to go on hikes, bouldering, go for walks on hot and chilly days, nothing negative about them.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
Zip 'em off. Then zip 'em off again. That's right—three lengths to choose from. But that's not all: these trousers were created for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. So we added sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable.
ACG Five Towers
Trousers. Capris. Shorts. The convertible design unzips all three.
Zip 'em off. Then zip 'em off again. That's right—three lengths to choose from. But that's not all: these trousers were created for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. So we added sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
MORE COLORS AND STYLES ASAP
CharlieA686824158
Need more colors, this is incredibly comfortable and versatile. Used it to go on hikes, bouldering, go for walks on hot and chilly days, nothing negative about them.
NEED MORE COLORS!
carterc567063704
Agreed with review above, stacked length fits me so good!! Need more colors and designs on this asap. Favorite piece of clothing at the moment.
One of my fav pieces
saylor21
MORE COLORS PLS!!! Favorite pants right now. Super versatile. Great purchase
ACG Five Towers
Designed For
Protection
Weight
Technology
Dri-FIT
Sustainability
This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres