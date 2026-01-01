ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts

Recycled Materials
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Klarna Available at checkout.
Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
- Style: IM5134-355
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.
Stay-dry support
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Panels with four-way stretch help keep your movement unrestricted.
Trail-ready storage
These shorts have four drop-in pockets—two side pockets and two back pockets to stash your essentials.
Product Details
- Body: 100% polyester Panel: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Lining: 92% polyester/8% elastane.
- Elastic hem at brief lining
- Elastic waistband with drawstring
- Reflective Design ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
- Style: IM5134-355
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG 'Chamo Camo'