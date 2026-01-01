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Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top - Black/White/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top

149,90 kr.
Black/White/Black/White
Playful Pink/White/Playful Pink/White
Bright Crimson/White/Bright Crimson/White

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Designed to help you stay cool and comfortable while you fine-tune your skills, this lightweight knit top is infused with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. Mesh on the back and sides helps add breathability.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Black/White
  • Style: IO5799-010

Nike Academy

149,90 kr.

Designed to help you stay cool and comfortable while you fine-tune your skills, this lightweight knit top is infused with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. Mesh on the back and sides helps add breathability.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Black/White
  • Style: IO5799-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top

    Nike Academy

    149,90 kr.

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