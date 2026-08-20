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Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
329,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Built for football training, these lightweight woven pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. A standard fit, breezy mesh panels and zip pockets team up to create a distraction-free feel.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: HJ3780-010
Nike Academy
329,90 kr.
Built for football training, these lightweight woven pants wick away sweat to help you stay focused on the pitch. A standard fit, breezy mesh panels and zip pockets team up to create a distraction-free feel.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Woven fabric feels smooth and lightweight.
- Elastic waistband with drawcord provides a secure fit.
Product details
- Elastic cuffs
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- Body/mesh: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: HJ3780-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy
329,90 kr.