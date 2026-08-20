Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
- Style: HJ3783-410
Nike Academy
Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Smooth knit fabric feels light and breathable.
- Mesh side panels provide extra ventilation.
- Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.
Product details
- 1/4-zip design
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
- Style: HJ3783-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy