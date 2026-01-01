Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Klarna Available at checkout.
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. Ready for wet or dry conditions, it features multiple compartments, including one big enough for your football, to help keep your gear secure.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0912-010
Nike Academy
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. Ready for wet or dry conditions, it features multiple compartments, including one big enough for your football, to help keep your gear secure.
Benefits
- Water-resistant rain fly for secure protection.
- Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
- Wet/dry compartment helps keep gear clean and organised.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
- Sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop.
Product Details
- 51cm H x 33cm W x 18cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% polyester Rain cover: 100% nylon.
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0912-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy