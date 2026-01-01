Recycled Materials
Nike Academy 'Alexia Putellas'
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Alexia Putellas creates space with creative, quick cuts, leading her team to wins on the regular. Lightweight and breathable, this Academy top uses sweat-wicking tech so you can move and play like Alexia, no sweat.
- Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Sea Coral/Black
- Style: IO5797-043
Nike Academy 'Alexia Putellas'
Alexia Putellas creates space with creative, quick cuts, leading her team to wins on the regular. Lightweight and breathable, this Academy top uses sweat-wicking tech so you can move and play like Alexia, no sweat.
Benefits
- Paneled side seams add breathability to help you stay cool.
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- Body: 100% polyester Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Sea Coral/Black
- Style: IO5797-043
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′9″ (144cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy 'Alexia Putellas'