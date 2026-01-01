Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Klarna Available at checkout.
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking skirt gives you room to move. It's made from our lightweight and tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that's built for life in motion.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IR8705-010
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking skirt gives you room to move. It's made from our lightweight and tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that's built for life in motion.
Optimise your downtime
With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.
Stay Dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Lightweight and tailored with four-way stretch, our PerfectStretch fabric is designed to keep up with you all day long.
- Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
Product Details
- Side pockets
- Signature locker loop
- 83% polyester/17% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IR8705-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch