Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

1.049 kr.

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These classic-fit trousers put it to good use, adding two full-length pleats for a roomy feel and a locker loop for easy hanging.

Sweat-wicking technology

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Secure Storage

A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.