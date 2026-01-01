Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Trousers
Klarna Available at checkout.
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these roomy barrel-leg trousers put comfort front and centre. They are made with sweat-wicking and UV technology and feature our lightweight, tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that is built for life in motion.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IM3631-010
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these roomy barrel-leg trousers put comfort front and centre. They are made with sweat-wicking and UV technology and feature our lightweight, tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that is built for life in motion.
Optimise your downtime
With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.
Stay Dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- Lightweight and tailored with four-way stretch, our PerfectStretch fabric is designed to keep up with you all day long.
- Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
- A hidden zip pocket inside the right pocket fits small essentials.
Product details
- Signature locker loop
- Zip fly with hook-and-bar fastening
- Side pockets
- Body: 100% polyester Pocket bags: 86% polyester/14% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: IM3631-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch