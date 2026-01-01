Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

749,90 kr.

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this lightweight tunic offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.