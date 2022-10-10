What is ISPA?
ISPA is a philosophy: Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt. The actions form a set of design principles; manifested as a pinnacle experimental expression of Nike design across all categories, including the latest innovations and established creations. The resulting product relays an optimism about the power of design, addressing the discreet needs of the city dweller.
Improvise
You must never stop at the first answer to a problem. Improvise in order to find the newest solution, pulling inspiration from the built environment.
Scavenge
To find the materials you need, Scavenge and pull from the best available options to solve the problem. Use and reuse materials wisely.
Protect
Your solution must Protect against the problem. This is where theory becomes practice, and the solution becomes a real-world application.
Adapt
Adapt all solutions to fit their broadest potential. Our answer must be versatile, durable, resourceful and functional in the built environment.