Made To Play

    She Can't Chase Her Dreams If She's Standing Still

    Did you know most girls don't even get one hour of physical activity in their day? The fact is, when they are active, they do better—in sport and in life. Simply put, play helps girls realise their power to be healthy, happy and successful.

    Girls across the US have the chance to grow sport in their communities through Game Growers, an innovative new programme developed by Nike in partnership with select WNBA and NBA teams.

    Game Growers provides girls aged 13–14 with the space, tools, resources and support they need to create the change they want to see in basketball and beyond.

    Gurls Talk Made to Play Fund

    When girls play, they do better—in sport and in life. Together with
    Women Win and Gurls Talk, we launched the Gurls Talk Made to Play
    Fund to support women who are changing the lives of girls in their
    communities. With hundreds of applicants across 45 countries, 17
    young women were chosen to not only receive funding for their
    projects impacting girls under the age of 14, but also leadership and
    mentor training from Women Win. Hear from three of the fund winners
    about how they're changing girls' lives through sport.

    Play Equals Power

    By partnering with community organisations around the world, we are breaking down barriers, building community and helping girls find their strength through the power of play and sport.

    Mbali Dlamini

    Mbali Dlamini is a coach from Soweto, South Africa who works with more than 120 girls in an afterschool programme she runs through Altus Sport. With the Made to Play funding, she's expanding her programme to include cricket, street football and silent ball, alongside life skills training that will help girls better address issues such as peer pressure, abuse and bullying.

    Lemya

    Lemya is a teacher from Paris, who has been a volunteer basketball coach with the Big Bang Ballers in Grenoble for five years. She plans to use the Made to Play funding to buy equipment, hire coaches and organise Big Bang Ballers in Seine-Saint-Denis, one of the poorest districts in France, to help displaced girls from the Roma community discover confidence and community through the game of basketball.

    Beau Van Iersel

    Beau Van Iersel is studying to become a PE Teacher at a school for children with learning difficulties and disabilities in Den Bosch, Netherlands. Her Made to Play funding supports Hub Fit Gurls, a programme Beau developed, offering a variety of sports and self-defence classes so girls can find their strength and build their confidence.

    By partnering with community organisations around the world, we are breaking down barriers, building community and helping girls find their strength through the power of play and sport.

    Here are some of the ways we're investing:

    Kids are made to move, but they also love to have fun. By supporting the right programming, we can give girls the competence and confidence to start and keep playing.

    Coaches are one of the leading role models for girls. By investing in gender-inclusive coaching and training, we'll ensure girls have positive experiences in play and sport.

    We're supporting girls with the tools and products they need so they can feel comfortable and confident.

    Enough Talk, Time For Action

    Be A Teammate

    Encourage a girl to move for at least 60 minutes a day. Learn how our partners around the world are getting girls active and how you can get involved.

    Be A Champion

    Spread the word by sharing stories of how play and sport are powering girls by using #MadeToPlay

    Be A Coach

    Bring play and sport to your community. Learn helpful coaching tips and start making a difference now.

    The Power of Sport

    Meet six coaches around the world who are making
    a difference for the next generation of athletes.

    Founder, Vida Corrida São Paulo, Brazil When Neide Santos first lost her husband, then her son, to the violence of Capão Redondo in São Paulo, Brazil, she relied on running to help her heal. Inspired by her late son's wishes for her to change their community, Neide founded Vida Corrida Project, an organisation dedicated to inspiring the women and children in her community through running. Now she is known as "our angel", with more than 400 participants joining the runs weekly. "Sport changed my life", says Neide. "And if it changed my life, why can't it change these children's lives?"

    PE Teacher Peng Hu, China Lin Meizhen, a PE teacher in rural China, had little funding for sports equipment for her students, leaving her with nothing more than her imagination to provide an avenue for play. On a drive home from school, she passed a car repair shop with old tyres piled up outside, and it hit her: "Why not use these tyres for my PE class?" Now, in addition to using tyres as a training mechanism, she has created an upcycled playground, using tyres as toys to inspire her students to move and play. "The 40 minutes of each class is my happiest time", says Lin. "I have so much fun playing with the kids. I want to give them a happy childhood".

    2nd Grade Teacher, Marathon Kids Los Angeles, CA, USA Most of the children at Lizbeth Tello's elementary school live at or below the poverty line. When the nearby parks in her school's community were overtaken by gang activity and children had nowhere to play, she took action. An avid runner, Lizbeth applied for a Marathon Kids grant. She wanted to create a safe haven on her school's playground for her students to run and move. Today, more than 300 kids take part in the school's run club. Each week, Lizbeth measures the distance on the playground—five laps equals one mile—and encourages her runners to reach their goals. The impact on her students is clear: They absolutely love running, proudly wearing their Marathon Kids t-shirts through the halls of the school. Her favourite part? Says Lizbeth, "I like the looks on their faces when they cross the finish line. Tired, but with smiles".

    Programme Coordinator, buntkicktgut Berlin, Germany After a football injury sidelined her, Julia Winkler turned to coaching children to stay close to the sport she loved. A sports and social educator, Julia's organisation, buntkicktgut, partnered with Nike and IRC to create Berlin Kickt, which combines the universal language of football with social and emotional skills training for kids across Berlin. Home to 15,000 refugee children, football connects them with their new community, culture and classmates. For the girls in her programme specifically, growing up in more traditional environments has limited their exposure or access to sport. By exposing these girls to football, Julia and her fellow coaches are giving them confidence to push their limits. "I have noticed positive changes in many girls", says Julia. "It starts with posture. They raise their heads and start to walk upright through life".

    Coach, Active Schools Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa For girls in Soweto, Johannesburg, after-school activities typically include cooking for the family, tending house and caring for younger siblings, while boys are encouraged to play sports. That's simply not OK with Coach Ellen Ramasedi from the Active Schools programme in Soweto. She's breaking down gender and societal barriers to get girls out of the traditional roles and start moving. "My belief is equality", she says. "Girls need to know that they have as much right to participate as boys". By encouraging girls to be more active in sports, Ellen is changing their day-to-day lives as well as their futures. Her mantra: "If I can move, why can't you? Let's all do this together."

    Programme Manager, PeacePlayers Brooklyn, NY, USA When Sally moved with her family from a tiny village in southeast Nigeria to suburban upstate New York at the age of 12, sport helped her absorb the immense culture shock. Basketball became her outlet and it was then she realised the true power of sport to form new friendships and build community. Since then, Sally has dedicated her life to working with organisations like Power Play NYC and now PeacePlayers. As a coach, role model, mentor and friend, she is inspiring and motivating kids, especially girls, to build confidence and competence, and to reach their full potential on and off the court.

    Girls Who Move, Move the World

    With our community partners, we are committed
    to getting girls around the world moving.

    In China, 200 girls from Shanghai primary schools, together with Grand Slam Champion Li Na and actress Zhou Dongyu, celebrated the kick-off of the Nike Boundless Girls programme, designed to help girls break through prejudices in sport and unleash their potential.

    In Los Angeles, women from across the city attended the kick-off event for Women Coach LA at the Nike Legacy Summit, a day of inspiration and learning aimed at enabling and increasing the number of trained female coaches throughout the city.

    Across EMEA, Gurls Talk announced the winners of the Made to Play Fund, honouring the next generation of female coaches who are changing the lives of girls in their communities through sport. With hundreds of applicants across 45 countries, 17 young women were chosen to bring their ideas to life, with the support of Nike, Gurls Talk and Women Win.

    In São Paulo, over 400 members of the Vida Corrida Project were joined by world-champion pole-vaulter Fabiana Murer and Paralympian Verônica Hipólito, celebrating International Women's Day with a run through the streets of Capão Redondo.

    In Austin, 4-time Olympic gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross surprised girls from the Pflugerville Marathon Kids running club before their monthly run.

    In Toronto, girls in the Air Basketball League, a partnership between Nike and Toronto Community Housing, heard from a panel of inspiring female leaders, including WNBA athlete Kia Nurse, and participated in a skills clinic focused on using basketball to overcome adversity.

    In Buenos Aires, Boca Juniors' female football stars Camila Gómez and Florencia Quiñones welcomed girls from La Nuestra, a girls-only football programme, to play on a pitch mostly reserved for male players.

    In Chicago, Teen Squad members of Girls in the Game, an organisation dedicated to inspiring girls to lead happier, healthier and more confident lives through sport, enjoyed a day of mentorship, visioning, training and dance.

    In Mexico City, girls from TRASO (Transformación Social), a youth boxing programme, gathered at the Nike House of Her to learn the fun and fundamentals of sport and movement through dance, yoga and training.

    In Memphis, the Memphis Grizzlies and Nike hosted 400 girls at the third annual Girls' Summit, an empowering day of play, sport sampling and inspiration.

    In Portland, girls celebrated the culmination of the Portland Trail Blazers' "She Hoops Series", a five-week skills clinic where girls learn and develop fundamental basketball skills.

    We're supporting girls around the world with their own sports bra, so they can play with confidence.

    We believe that kids aren't meant to sit still—they're made to play.

