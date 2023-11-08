Fit checks with Fleur

The moves? Check. The energy? Check. The fits? CHECK.
Say hey to the fits that give teen dancer Fleur Zwartkruis the confidence to own the floor.
I’m Fleur. I’m 15. And I dance.
Dressing fresh when dancing helps me express myself. It boosts my confidence and connects me to the culture. It's a part of my art.
The most important thing for me is creating a one-of-a-kind wardrobe that matches my personality.
Lemme show you some of the fits that make me wanna move!
When I hit the dance floor, I love wearing a combination of baggy pants (the comfiest ones I can find), paired with t-shirts that add a touch of my femininity and style.
I also like throwing a sweater on top of whatever I’m wearing for some extra swag. And, of course, I gotta complete the look with a pair of Air Force 1s.
When I wanna really add my Fleur flair to a look, I wear colours that pop, and most importantly…I accessorise!
As I get older, my style changes and I feel more comfortable in certain clothes, and less comfortable in others. And that’s okay. I really like to find my own way and be different. And just try and be the version of myself that feels right.
If you’re looking for some new styles, I’d say start with the sneakers. After all, you’re gonna be wearing them a lot, however you like to move! My favourites are Dunks and Air Force 1s. But everyone’s different. So you do you. 🫰
Fleur x