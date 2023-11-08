Fit checks with Fleur

I’ve written down a few tips and tricks for learning routines. So whether you wanna dance on stage, at a battle, or just in your bedroom, you can be ready to hit the floor with enthusiasm.



👟 Keep practising. Good things come with time. Promise!



🗯️ Ask your friends or family for feedback.



❤️‍🔥 Wear fits that make you feel confident.



🌸 Stay positive! Dancing’s all about enjoying the process.



If you wanna show the world your moves to Footwork, remember to tag me! I’m @fleurforreal on Instagram and TikTok.



Remember. Have fun with it.



Fleur x



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