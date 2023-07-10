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Last updated: 10 July 2023
2 min read

The Midfield Maestro

She’s a warrior on the pitch who sets the tempo of the game as a true midfield maestro. When Grace Geyoro has the ball, anything can happen. Read on for more from the French powerhouse.

Grace Geyoro: Perfect Aim

Get That Grace Agility

Built for quick, agile cuts, the Phantom Luna lets Grace Geyoro stay in the moment and control the midfield with her signature mix of creativity and power. What’ll it do for you?

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“As a midfielder I love setting up plays for my teammates. I also love to position myself to score, distribute, and make the play flow as smoothly as possible.”

Grace Geyoro: Perfect Aim

Grace Geyoro
France Women’s National Football Team

Grace Geyoro: Perfect Aim

Allez Les Bleus!

Time for Les Bleues to take the stage! Cheer forGrace and her squad in the 2023 France National Team Kit.

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Grace Geyoro: Perfect Aim

Get Your Full Body Burn On

In this strength circuit led by Grace Geyoro and trainer Edwige Ahonto, you’ll get a full body workout, with a focus on arms. Available now in the Nike Training Club app.

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Originally published: 10 July 2023