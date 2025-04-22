Nike Teens: break the rules

✅ Start with the unexpected: Find a favourite item or two and build your look around them. Think statement sunglasses, sneakers or a piece of clothing in a bold colour.

✅ Build up: Choose pieces that support your goals, however you like to move, mix it up or turn heads. Think layers like the Nike Pro Shorts, long sleeves and tank tops, and the Nike Sportswear Pleated Skirt. It's about feeling supported while also feeling creative.

✅ Add on: Think you've finished? Take it one step further. Add a hat or hairband to make this look all your own.