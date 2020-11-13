Behind the Design: ACG Smith Rock

Snowed in for the evening, we followed a time-honoured snow-day tradition: start a fire and relax. Over some steaming drinks, we gathered around the bar and shared ideas and observations from the day. Comparing notes on how our gear had functioned both on the road as well as out in the elements, we gained new perspectives on performance and discussed ways to improve on the next season of ACG. After talking about design, we retired to the lodge's lounge area where we found a bookshelf filled with everything from pulp novels to old wilderness guides. Cut off from the outside world, we took turns reading to each other, randomly selecting titles from the shelf. For some people, this was their first trip with ACG, while others had been around for years. Having the chance to switch off, be present and have a little fun with the accumulated design team was, in some ways, as important as sharing product and feature feedback. It created connection and cohesion between our entire group.