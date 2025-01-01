Oblečení & tenisky pro muže Nike Black Friday 2025(406)

KD
KD Pánské tričko Max90
KD
Pánské tričko Max90
Sleva 40 %
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Pánské boty
Nike Court Vision Low
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Pánská flísová bunda Windrunner se zipem po celé délce
Recyklované materiály
Nike Tech
Pánská flísová bunda Windrunner se zipem po celé délce
Sleva 40 %
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Pánská všestranná bunda Repel s kapucí
Recyklované materiály
Nike Unlimited
Pánská všestranná bunda Repel s kapucí
Sleva 40 %
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Pánské pantofle
Nike Victori One
Pánské pantofle
Sleva 50 %
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy „Kylian Mbappé“
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy „Kylian Mbappé“ Kotníkové kopačky na různé povrchy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy „Kylian Mbappé“
Kotníkové kopačky na různé povrchy
Sleva 50 %
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Pánské boty
Nejprodávanější
Nike LD-1000
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Savaleos
Nike Savaleos Vzpěračské boty
Nike Savaleos
Vzpěračské boty
Sleva 50 %
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Nízké kopačky FG
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nízké kopačky FG
Sleva 50 %
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 50 %
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Kotníkové kopačky SG-Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Kotníkové kopačky SG-Pro
Sleva 40 %
Nike Big Low
Nike Big Low Pánské boty
Nike Big Low
Pánské boty
Sleva 50 %
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 50 %
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro Kotníkové kopačky FG
Recyklované materiály
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Kotníkové kopačky FG
Sleva 40 %
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Nízké kopačky SG-Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nízké kopačky SG-Pro
Sleva 40 %
Air Jordan Terra
Air Jordan Terra Čepice
Recyklované materiály
Air Jordan Terra
Čepice
Sleva 50 %
Nike Sphere
Nike Sphere Pánské běžecké rukavice
Nike Sphere
Pánské běžecké rukavice
Sleva 40 %
Nike Club
Nike Club Pánské chino kalhoty
Nike Club
Pánské chino kalhoty
Sleva 50 %
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Pánské boty
Nike Court Vision Low
Pánské boty
Sleva 30 %
Kobe
Kobe Pánské basketbalové tričko
Kobe
Pánské basketbalové tričko
Sleva 40 %
Nike Club
Nike Club Pánské cargo kalhoty
Nike Club
Pánské cargo kalhoty
Sleva 50 %
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro Kotníkové kopačky na pevný povrch
Recyklované materiály
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
Kotníkové kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 40 %
Nike Therma Sphere
Nike Therma Sphere Běžecký nákrčník 4.0
Nike Therma Sphere
Běžecký nákrčník 4.0
Sleva 40 %
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Pánské tričko Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Jordan Sport
Pánské tričko Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Boty
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Boty
Sleva 30 %
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy „Kylian Mbappé“
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy „Kylian Mbappé“ Nízké kopačky na různé povrchy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy „Kylian Mbappé“
Nízké kopačky na různé povrchy
Sleva 50 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Pánské tričko
Nike Sportswear
Pánské tričko
Sleva 40 %
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Nízké kopačky TF
Recyklované materiály
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nízké kopačky TF
Sleva 40 %
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Kotníkové kopačky SG-Pro
Recyklované materiály
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Kotníkové kopačky SG-Pro
Sleva 40 %
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite Kotníkové kopačky na pevný povrch
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Kotníkové kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 40 %
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Pánská péřová bunda
Jordan Flight
Pánská péřová bunda
Sleva 40 %
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Pánské flísové tepláky
Nejprodávanější
Nike Tech
Pánské flísové tepláky
Sleva 30 %
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Kotníkové kopačky SG-Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Kotníkové kopačky SG-Pro
Sleva 50 %
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Švihadlo
Nike Intensity
Švihadlo
Sleva 30 %
Jordan London
Jordan London Pánská mikina s kapucí
Jordan London
Pánská mikina s kapucí
Sleva 40 %
Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT Pánská fitness mikina s kapucí
Recyklované materiály
Nike Therma-FIT
Pánská fitness mikina s kapucí
Sleva 40 %
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Recyklované materiály
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nízké kopačky na pevný povrch
Sleva 40 %
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy Kotníkové kopačky TF
Recyklované materiály
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Kotníkové kopačky TF
Sleva 50 %
Nike Spark Lightweight
Nike Spark Lightweight Běžecké kotníkové ponožky
Nike Spark Lightweight
Běžecké kotníkové ponožky
Sleva 50 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Tričko Max90
Nike Sportswear
Tričko Max90
Sleva 34 %
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Tričko Max90
Nike Sportswear
Tričko Max90
Sleva 30 %
Nike Club
Nike Club Pánská zimní mikina s kapucí
Recyklované materiály
Nike Club
Pánská zimní mikina s kapucí
Sleva 40 %
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Nízké kopačky SG-Pro
Recyklované materiály
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nízké kopačky SG-Pro
Sleva 50 %
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Kotníkové kopačky TF
Recyklované materiály
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Kotníkové kopačky TF
Sleva 40 %
Nike Unicorn
Nike Unicorn Kotníkové polstrované ponožky Dri-FIT ADV (1 pár)
Nike Unicorn
Kotníkové polstrované ponožky Dri-FIT ADV (1 pár)
Sleva 50 %
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Pánské tričko Jumpman
Jordan MVP
Pánské tričko Jumpman
Sleva 30 %
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skateboardové boty
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skateboardové boty
Sleva 50 %
Nike Miler Breathe
Nike Miler Breathe Pánské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Miler Breathe
Pánské běžecké tričko Dri-FIT s krátkým rukávem
Sleva 30 %

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.