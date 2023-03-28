Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Inter Milán

      Inter Milan Academy Pro
      Udržitelné materiály
      69,99 €
      Inter Milán
      Inter Milán 2022/23, zápasový
      Udržitelné materiály
      139,99 €
      Inter Milan Stadium 2022/23, venkovní
      Udržitelné materiály
      89,99 €
      Inter Milan Stadium 2022/23, domácí
      Udržitelné materiály
      89,99 €
      Inter Milan Strike
      Inter Milán
      Udržitelné materiály
      59,99 €
      Inter Milan Stadium 2022/23, domácí
      Udržitelné materiály
      69,99 €
      Inter Milan Stadium 2022/23, venkovní
      Udržitelné materiály
      69,99 €
      Inter Milan Travel
      49,99 €
      Inter Milan Strike
      64,99 €
      Inter Milan Strike
      Udržitelné materiály
      Inter Milán 2022/23, domácí
      Udržitelné materiály
      59,99 €
      Inter Milan Academy Pro
      Udržitelné materiály
      Inter Milan Academy Pro
      Udržitelné materiály
      84,99 €
      Inter Milan Strike
      129,99 €
      Inter Milan Stadium 2022/23, venkovní
      Udržitelné materiály
      89,99 €
      Inter Milán Strike
      Inter Milan Travel
      Inter Milán 2022/23, třetí
      Udržitelné materiály
      139,99 €
      Inter Milán Strike
      Inter Milán 2022/23, domácí
      Udržitelné materiály
      64,99 €
      Inter Milan Crest
      24,99 €
      Inter Milan Travel
      84,99 €

      Inter Milan kits 2022/2023: wear with pride

      Whether you're a season ticket holder or a casual supporter, Nike Inter Milan kits will help you show your support. From breathable shirts to keep you cool in the stadium to pro-level football kits that deliver comfort on the pitch—we've got it all. Whisk yourself to San Siro with the newest Inter Milan home kit or explore away versions, available for both kids and adults.

      Find Inter Milan kits for all-season wear

      Explore our collection to find everything from Inter Milan strips—from the latest kits to designs inspired by the club's history. In warm weather, our Dri-FIT fabric helps to keep you fresh, wicking sweat away from the skin so it can evaporate quickly. Find it in breathable shirts and slim-fit shorts that allow air to circulate around the legs.

      When the temperature drops, pull on a drill top or Inter Milan tracksuit jacket. These designs boast longer sleeves that sit flush at the cuffs to stop cold air from getting in—just the thing for chilly practice sessions. Tracksuit bottoms and fleece-lined football trousers will also keep you warm and comfortable. Whatever the weather, true-to-life colours and authentic design details are a given, so you can show your Inter spirit in style.

      Show your support, whatever your age

      Team spirit has no limits, so as you scroll through our collection, you'll find kits for all genders and ages. Infant jerseys will get them started early, and when they're older, kids can play all day in comfortable Inter Milan tops and shorts. Teenage fans will want to get their hands on the newest strips, so look to Inter's latest kits for truly covetable styles. Got a favourite player? Opt for a personalised item with their name and number emblazoned across the back for an extra-special show of support.

      Professional technology for all

      Every Nike garment uses our pioneering technology to help you feel your best. If you're wearing your favourite Inter Milan shirt to watch the match, breathable fabrics will keep you fresh, whether you're in the stands or on your sofa. Relaxed fits and sleeveless styles offer extra ventilation. If you like a slimmer cut, turn to streamlined designs inspired by the pros.

      Maybe you're hoping to be Inter Milan's next sign-up? Football players can enhance their performance with our elite kits, featuring professional-level engineering to help you perform. We've meticulously proportioned our standard-fit kits to give just the right balance of ergonomics and comfort—you'll notice the difference in our shorts and T-shirts, for instance. Complete your kit with comfortably cushioned socks to keep you light on your toes for the entire match.

      Protecting the sport for years to come

      To continue enjoying the sports we love, we need to protect the planet. That's why Nike's Move to Zero—our journey to zero carbon and waste—is our most important mission yet. Keep an eye out for designs made using our most sustainable techniques, including recycled polyester and water-reducing production.