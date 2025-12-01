  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Oblečení
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Sportovní podprsenky

Nike Black Friday Sports Bras 2025(14)

Nike Swoosh se střední oporou
Nike Swoosh se střední oporou Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swoosh se střední oporou
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami
Sleva 50 %
Nike Indy s lehkou oporou
Nike Indy s lehkou oporou Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami
Recyklované materiály
Nike Indy s lehkou oporou
Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami
Sleva 50 %
Nike Alate se silnou oporou
Nike Alate se silnou oporou Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a upravitelnými ramínky
Recyklované materiály
Nike Alate se silnou oporou
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a upravitelnými ramínky
Sleva 50 %
Nike Swoosh se silnou oporou
Nike Swoosh se silnou oporou Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka bez vycpávek
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swoosh se silnou oporou
Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka bez vycpávek
Sleva 50 %
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou
Recyklované materiály
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou
Sleva 50 %
Nike Swoosh s lehkou oporou
Nike Swoosh s lehkou oporou Dámská sportovní podprsenka bez vycpávky
Právě dorazilo
Nike Swoosh s lehkou oporou
Dámská sportovní podprsenka bez vycpávky
Sleva 50 %
Nike Indy s lehkou oporou
Nike Indy s lehkou oporou Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami (větší velikost)
Recyklované materiály
Nike Indy s lehkou oporou
Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami (větší velikost)
Sleva 40 %
Nike One
Nike One Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou
Sleva 50 %
Nike Alate All U
Nike Alate All U Dámská sportovní podprsenka s lehkou oporou, podšívkou a výstřihem do U.
Recyklované materiály
Nike Alate All U
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s lehkou oporou, podšívkou a výstřihem do U.
Sleva 30 %
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami, lehkou oporou a potiskem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami, lehkou oporou a potiskem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami se střední oporou
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami se střední oporou
Sleva 35 %
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dámská sportovní podprsenka s lehkou oporou a podšívkou
Recyklované materiály
Nike Zenvy
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s lehkou oporou a podšívkou
Sleva 24 %
Nike Form
Nike Form Dámská sportovní podprsenka s lehkou oporou a trojúhelníkovými košíčky bez vycpávek
Recyklované materiály
Nike Form
Dámská sportovní podprsenka s lehkou oporou a trojúhelníkovými košíčky bez vycpávek
Sleva 25 %
Nike Indy se silnou oporou
Nike Indy se silnou oporou Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami
Recyklované materiály
Nike Indy se silnou oporou
Dámská nastavitelná sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami
Sleva 25 %

Nike Black Friday sports bras 2025: find your fit

Experience support in all the right places with our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. Get a clean finish with every outfit, thanks to smooth seams and sleek silhouettes. Plus, our soft and durable fabrics are ultra stretchy—designed for all-day comfort. You'll find sports bras in high-neck, plunge and strappy styles, all with the Nike Swoosh as our mark of world-class quality.


Wear it your way with our convertible designs. Options that adjust at the back mean you can find your perfect fit. Meanwhile, removable padding gives you the freedom to work out with confidence. For maximum coverage, choose a style with sewn-in pads that stay put while you stretch, bend and run. Or experience streamlined comfort in a versatile tank top with a built-in bra—designed to help you move effortlessly. We also have high-support options in our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. You'll find the stability you need to power through high-intensity workouts with minimal bounce. Heading to a yoga class? Opt for a light-support sports bra that moves with you—so you can focus on your next pose.


When the intensity rises, look for Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras crafted with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. You'll also find sports bras featuring breathable, perforated panels. These allow air to flow, so you can stay cool and comfortable. Meanwhile, our flexible fabrics give you total freedom to move but recover their shape quickly.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.