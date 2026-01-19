  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Oblečení
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Elastické kalhoty a legíny

Nike Black Friday Leggings 2025

Elastické kalhoty a legíny
Pohlaví 
(0)
Děti 
(0)
Nakupovat podle ceny 
(0)
Výprodej a akce 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Barva 
(0)
Sporty 
(0)
Trénink a cvičení
Střih 
(0)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Dámské 7/8 běžecké legíny s vysokým pasem a kapsami
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swift
Dámské 7/8 běžecké legíny s vysokým pasem a kapsami
Sleva 50 %
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Recyklované materiály
Nike One Seamless Front
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem.
Sleva 50 %
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem
Nike Sportswear Classic
Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem
Sleva 40 %
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Dámské 7/8 běžecké legíny s vysokým pasem a potiskem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Swift
Dámské 7/8 běžecké legíny s vysokým pasem a potiskem
Sleva 40 %
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Pánské legíny
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro Warm
Pánské legíny
Sleva 40 %
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Legíny pro větší děti (dívky)
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Legíny pro větší děti (dívky)
Sleva 24 %
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Pánské kraťasy Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Jordan Sport
Pánské kraťasy Dri-FIT
Sleva 34 %
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dámské legíny s rozšířenými nohavicemi a vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Zenvy
Dámské legíny s rozšířenými nohavicemi a vysokým pasem
Sleva 35 %
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dámské 8cm cyklistické kraťasy se středně vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
Dámské 8cm cyklistické kraťasy se středně vysokým pasem
Sleva 50 %
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro Sculpt
Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Sleva 50 %
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské květované 7/8 legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Recyklované materiály
Nike Universa
Dámské květované 7/8 legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Sleva 50 %
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Recyklované materiály
Nike Universa
Dámské 13cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Sleva 50 %
Nike One
Nike One Dámské 7/8 legíny se zvýšeným pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Dámské 7/8 legíny se zvýšeným pasem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dámské legíny s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
Dámské legíny s vysokým pasem
Sleva 30 %
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Dámské běžecké legíny se středně vysokým pasem
Nike Fast
Dámské běžecké legíny se středně vysokým pasem
Sleva 40 %
Nike One
Nike One Legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem pro větší děti (dívky)
Recyklované materiály
Nike One
Legíny Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem pro větší děti (dívky)
Sleva 34 %
Nike Go
Nike Go Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem a kapsami
Recyklované materiály
Nike Go
Dámské 20cm cyklistické kraťasy s vysokým pasem a kapsami
Sleva 50 %
Nike Form
Nike Form Dámské kalhotky
Recyklované materiály
Nike Form
Dámské kalhotky
Sleva 25 %
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Recyklované materiály
Nike Universa
Dámské dlouhé legíny s vysokým pasem bez předního švu
Sleva 40 %
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Dámské 10cm přiléhavé běžecké kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Recyklované materiály
Nike Trail
Dámské 10cm přiléhavé běžecké kraťasy Dri-FIT s vysokým pasem
Sleva 50 %
Nike Phenom
Nike Phenom Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT
Recyklované materiály
Nike Phenom
Pánské běžecké legíny Dri-FIT
Sleva 30 %
Nike Dri-FIT Prep in Your Step
Nike Dri-FIT Prep in Your Step Legíny pro malé děti
Nike Dri-FIT Prep in Your Step
Legíny pro malé děti
Sleva 30 %
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dámské 13cm kraťasy
Jordan Sport
Dámské 13cm kraťasy
Sleva 50 %
Nike Pro
Nike Pro 8cm kraťasy Dri-FIT pro větší děti (dívky)
Recyklované materiály
Nike Pro
8cm kraťasy Dri-FIT pro větší děti (dívky)
Sleva 24 %

Nike Black Friday deals on leggings 2025: chase your goals

Take your workouts to the next level with high-performing styles from our Nike Black Friday leggings sale. Whether you're looking for 7/8 leggings, full-length styles or breezy shorts, each pair is designed to flex freely with your every move. Expect squat-proof materials that give you the coverage to train with confidence. Plus, midweight, compressive fabrics that offer support in all the right places. For low-key days and low-impact exercise, leggings in super-soft second-skin fabrics are comfortable options.


Get Nike Black Friday leggings deals on premium styles that elevate your training session. Look out for gentle-support leggings in skin-hugging InfinaSoft fabric for superior softness that lasts wash after wash. Or check out the uncompromising comfort of our midweight, medium-support leggings that contour to your shape while still letting you move freely. Looking for compressive styles that support your muscles? We've got those too. Choose a high-rise pair for locked-in support, or go for a mid-rise waistband for a natural, comfortable fit.


Whether you're hitting the track or the barre, our Nike Black Friday leggings sale has styles to match your workout. Heading to a high-intensity training session? Opt for leggings featuring our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. It works by moving moisture away from your skin, dispersing it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly. Need somewhere to stash your phone, keys or earbuds? We've got you covered, thanks to leggings with zipped side pockets. You'll also find pairs with an extra hidden pocket sewn into the waistband.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Look for Nike Black Friday deals on leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.