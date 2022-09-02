Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Dámská sportovní podprsenka s vycpávkami a lehkou oporou

      42,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey
      Bílá/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford

      Pro dobrodružné duše, které cestují po světě jen s nezbytnostmi na zádech. Když se nebojíš opakovat outfity a znáš svůj styl. Užij si celodenní oporu v minimalistické sportovní podprsence Alate s jedinečným polstrováním, plně nastavitelnými ramínky a nízkým profilem, který se hodí ke všemu. Díky měkkému materiálu, který odvádí pot, zůstaneš v suchu celý den. Alespoň 50 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Styl: DM0526-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Modelka má na sobě velikost S
      • Výška modelky: 180 cm
      • Obvod hrudníku modelky: 86 cm
      • Zúžený střih přiléhá na tělo
      • Lehká opora: příjemně tě obepne a nechá ti spoustu volnosti

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (32)

      4.4 Hvězdičky

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02. 9. 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25. 7. 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 15. 7. 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

