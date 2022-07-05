Bota Nike Air Max 97 má původní vlnitý design inspirovaný japonskými rychlovlaky, který rozjede tvůj styl plnou parou vpřed. Tyhle boty jsou vybavené plně dlouhou revoluční jednotkou Nike Air, která změnila běžecký svět. Mají taky svěží barvy a estetické prvky a při běhu zaručují prvotřídní pohodlí.
AlanE - 05. 7. 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14. 1. 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09. 1. 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts