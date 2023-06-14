Skip to main content
      Nike Air Women's 7/8-Length High-Waisted Pocket Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's 7/8-Length High-Waisted Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      €64.99
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      €64.99
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Women's Tight Running Shorts
      Women's Tight Running Shorts
      €69.99

      Maximise Performance & Comfort With Women's Running Leggings

      Move freely without distractions in Nike's line of women's running leggings. Featuring Nike's premier Dri-FIT technology, women's running tights are designed to help reduce sweat and moisture build-up so you can keep exercising without uncomfortable distractions. With additional mesh panels, strategically placed in high heat areas, air flows through the leggings while you run. Experience the ideal combination of stretch and support in a pair of tights that brace leg muscles without restricting your range of motion. Get all your running gear, including trainers and jackets when you explore the full collection.