Women's Nike Pegasus

Comfort and speed is combined in the Nike women’s Pegasus running shoes. The double Zoom Air units, one in the forefoot and one in the heel, provide a soft yet snappy feel to go the distance. The responsive cushioning gives you that extra spring in your step for all your speed runs. Whether you run on a treadmill or hit the streets, the Zoom Pegasus shoes provide the support you need to push through any workout. They are neutral running shoes that are great for supinators. Shop all women’s running clothes and gear to style your next running outfit. Check out all running shoes or additional Zoom styles including Zoom Vomero, Zoom Elite, Zoom Odyssey and Zoom Structure.