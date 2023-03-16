Skip to main content
        1. Football
          2. /
        2. Clothing

        Older Kids Football Clothing

        Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShorts
        Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
        Football
        CR7
        CR7 Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
        Sustainable Materials
        CR7
        Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
        €64.99
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
        Sustainable Materials
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike
        Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
        €39.99
        Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        Paris Saint-Germain
        Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
        Paris Saint-Germain
        Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
        €89.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy
        Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
        €14.99
        Poland 2022/23 Home
        Poland 2022/23 Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
        Sustainable Materials
        Poland 2022/23 Home
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
        €39.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy
        Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Nike Dri-FIT CR7
        Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT CR7
        Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
        Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
        Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
        F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
        FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Bestseller
        FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
        F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        England
        England Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
        England
        Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
        Netherlands Strike
        Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Netherlands Strike
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Bestseller
        Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Trousers
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
        Kids' Football Trousers
        €37.99
        Tottenham Hotspur
        Tottenham Hotspur Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Strike Football Drill Top
        Tottenham Hotspur
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Strike Football Drill Top
        €54.99
        F.C. Barcelona Strike
        F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        F.C. Barcelona Strike
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        €99.99
        Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        FFF
        FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
        FFF
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
        FFF
        FFF Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
        FFF
        Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
        Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99