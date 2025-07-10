  1. New Releases
    2. /
  2. Football
    3. /
  3. Shoes
    4. /

New Kids Phantom Football Shoes

Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Surface 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Collections 
(1)
Phantom
Colour 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Tier 
(0)
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Pro LE
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Pro LE Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Pro LE
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€129.99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
€49.99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
€74.99