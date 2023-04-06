Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Men's Trainers 2022

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Nike Go FlyEase Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Easy On/Off Shoes
      €129.99
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Men's Shoes
      €139.99
      Jordan Series ES
      Jordan Series ES Men's Shoes
      Jordan Series ES
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Nike Air Max SC Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Men's Shoes
      €89.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Zegama
      Nike Zegama Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Zegama
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoes
      Jordan 6 Rings
      Jordan 6 Rings Men's Shoes
      Jordan 6 Rings
      Men's Shoes
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT Skate Shoes
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
      Skate Shoes
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €84.99
      Nike SB Force 58
      Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
      Nike SB Force 58
      Skate Shoes
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Men's Shoes
      Roshe G Next Nature
      Roshe G Next Nature Men's Golf Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Golf Shoes
      €99.99
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Pro
      Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Nike Air Max TW SE Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Men's Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Plus
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Plus Skate Shoes
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Plus
      Skate Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Nike Zoom Fly 5 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom Fly 5
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Men's Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      LeBron XX
      LeBron XX Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XX
      Basketball Shoes
      €219.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      €299.99

      Nike Black Friday men's trainers: built for comfort

      Take your performance to the next level with men's trainers from the Nike Black Friday sale. Discover everything from technical footwear to statement high tops. Get Nike Black Friday deals on your favourite colourways, as well as road- and trail-running companions that will make you (almost) fly.

      Need footwear inspiration to boost your play? Get discounts on a wide range of men's trainers from our Nike Black Friday sale. We're talking skate shoes with extra cushioning, football boots with moulded studs for precise turns and responsive tennis shoes that deliver spring, grip and power. Whatever the weather or sport, our men's trainers are designed to rise to the challenge.

      And if the challenge is looking good, we've mastered that too. Our trainers combine pro-quality tech with iconic styles—so you can wear them on and off the pitch.