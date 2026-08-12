Back to School Shoes

(340)
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men's shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men's shoes
89,99 €
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoe
119,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Men's Shoes
Jordan Flight Court
Men's Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Men's Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Men's Tennis Shoes
74,99 €
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Men's Shoes
Jordan Flight Court
Men's Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Men's Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Men's Tennis Shoes
74,99 €
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
139,99 €