Nike Give: Supporting the Community

HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport
bunktkicktgut is an intercultural street football league, helping kids and young people find their place through sport and a long-term Nike Community partner.
Episode One of our new docuseries ‘HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport’ shines a spotlight on Manu and Rasha, two coaches at bunktkicktgut Berlin, who not only found their place through sport but are helping the next generation do the same.
Discover our new docuseries HOME for more inspiring stories and join the movement of bunktkicktgut to support the next generation in creating extraordinary futures.
HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport
bunktkicktgut is an intercultural street football league, helping kids and young people find their place through sport and a long-term Nike Community partner.
Episode One of our new docuseries ‘HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport’ shines a spotlight on Manu and Rasha, two coaches at bunktkicktgut Berlin, who not only found their place through sport but are helping the next generation do the same.
Discover our new docuseries HOME for more inspiring stories and join the movement of bunktkicktgut to support the next generation in creating extraordinary futures.
Nike Give Partners
Sports Bra Playbook
As girls grow through sport, so do their bodies. These changes call for support. The Sports Bra Playbook gives you tools to make sure every kid feels comfortable and confident when they play.
Ways To Get Moving
Equal play for girls doesn’t happen overnight, but you can join us in leveling the playing field. Over the past two years we’ve donated Nike sports bras and Nike Pro Hijabs through our community partners to girls around the world, so they have what they need to successfully and confidently participate in sport.
“I love to move and have fun. Above all, I have gained a lot of self-confidence, patience and discipline through sports.”
- Hilda (12), Berlin
Sportstec Foundation Trust
South Africa’s Sportstec offer in-school and community programmes using sport and physical activity as a tool to promote the holistic development of kids. Coaches and weekly integrated, value-based activities provide an enabling environment for girl participation and positive play.