Football Workouts

Train Like CR7
Strength
Train Like Ronaldo
Known for his legendary fitness, Cristiano Ronaldo's time-tested power comes from his core. Get an inside look at his process with NTC's Train Like Ronaldo collection. Its quick-hit abs and lower-body workouts build foundational strength to muscle defenders off the ball and play it forwards.
"My passion is to play football. One hundred percent, all the time. This is my motivation—the future".
Cristiano Ronaldo
European Champion
Speed
Metabolic Kick HIT
Carli Lloyd is a veteran world champion. And her Metabolic Kick HIT workout in NTC keeps her tuned up so she can keep running the game. A dynamic combination of lunges, squats and shuffles develops quickness and fast feet.
Speed Run with Ellie
If you're looking to go outside and pound the pavement, take a Guided Run with a footballing phenom. As a defender, Ellie Carpenter knows how to use her pace to stay ahead of the attack. Her Speed Run in NRC will fire up your legs for an added spark.
Endurance
Train Like Sydney
An explosive first step is key to Sydney Leroux Dwyer's game. But her stamina is, too. So as the match goes on and defenders wilt, she's still able to burst through on goal. Using the Train Like Sydney collection in NTC, you can find another gear for your match-winning moment.
"We've all got limits. They're just not usually where we think they are. So I've trained my mind like I've trained my body".
Sydney Leroux Dwyer
World Champion