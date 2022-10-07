Meet Leticia
Leticia lives in São Paulo, the most populous city in Brazil and the centre of a buzzing street football scene. "I began playing when I was about six years old", she says. "In the beginning, I was the only girl on the streets. They used to say that this wasn't a sport for women, but I didn't care because it was what I liked the most, so I continued with it".
For her, football might mean competing for neighbourhood pride at a local concrete pitch or playing for fun in an improvised street game. "We put out our flip-flops, take four steps away from them and then mark the goal areas", says Leticia. "If the street goes downhill, we say that the team that's playing on the upper side has to go and get the ball if it's kicked too far down. And when a car comes, we have to stop and wait until we can carry on".
"Precision is necessary in every moment of the game".
Leticia A.
São Paulo
The tight spaces and varied surfaces of São Paulo mean precision and agility are crucial. Leticia relies on perfect touch and quick movements to win. As she says, "When I play on the streets, I really like to keep the ball at my feet. If you are very precise, everything ends up flowing well. And if a game is too locked down—both teams attacking and defending—agility can be the difference".
Street football players like Leticia, who love the game for the freedom it allows, were the inspiration behind the Phantom Vision 2 IC. "The feeling that I have towards football is gratitude", she says. "Any problem I may be facing, all I have to do is play football and it's over. Being there, doing what I like—to me, to play football is everything".