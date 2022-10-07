Kyrie 6: Quick To The Cut

Shredding defenses with speed, Kyrie Irving attacks from all angles using an explosive first step and impossible-to-guard-moves. The Kyrie 6 enhances his on-court acceleration with a large Nike Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot and curved outsole for precision quickness.

Multi-Angle Cushioning

A wide and flexible Nike Air Zoom Turbo cushion in the forefoot provides all-around comfort and engages when you push off to enhance on-court acceleration.

Exceptional All-Around Grip

The curved outsole wraps up the sides of the upper, making it ideal for precision cuts and quick side-to-side movements. The unique traction pattern is designed to grip the court in all directions.

Locked-In Support

A midfoot strap clamps down over the laces to keep you locked-in while you’re crossing over the defense.

Kids’ x Kyrie 6

Kids stay fast on the court in the latest Kyrie 6. Built for speed, the Kyrie 6 is designed specifically for growing feet that want to move quick.

