Meet Sally Nnamani

PeacePlayers, Brooklyn

Sally Nnamani is reserved by nature, but when she's playing basketball, she has GOAT-level swagger. "You just go out and have a great game. It doesn't matter what anybody tells you when you walk out of that gym".

Basketball allowed her the freedom to build self-confidence, but it took her a while to find that same spirit off the court.

Sally was introduced to the game by her older brother when they moved from Nigeria to New York. Being the new kid came with some challenges, but basketball was her safe space.