How and Why to Warm Up Before a Workout

The Risk of Shortcutting

We get it, the thought of tacking a few extra minutes on to your workout when it's hard enough to make time for the actual workout itself is eye-roll-worthy. But it's better than losing steam or fighting through tense or cramping muscles, which may lead to strains, pulls or major soreness. All of this can happen if you pass up a warm-up, says Michele Olson, PhD, a Senior Clinical Professor of Sports Science at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, and a certified strength and conditioning specialist.



That's because "all of your tissues and organs, including your muscles and heart, need more oxygenated, nutrient-dense blood to circulate at increasing levels for them to operate properly during a workout", she explains. Ramping up oxygen via a warm-up can also help prevent you from feeling lightheaded and keep your heart from skipping any beats, she adds. The latter isn't necessarily abnormal, says Olson, but it's not great for your ticker over the long run either.



Equally un-fun: "Working out with tight muscles can mess with your alignment, resulting in decreased motor control of your biggest muscles", explains David Reavy, a performance-therapy expert and the founder of React Physical Therapy in Chicago. For example, those of us who sit at a desk all day tend to have tight hip flexors, he says, which can cause your pelvis to jut slightly forward (called an anterior tilt). This shuts down your abs and glutes during runs and lifts, making all that hard work less effective.