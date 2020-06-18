Tasty Tuna Pasta

By Nike Training
Throw this delicious pasta dish together in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
If you're looking for a new pasta dish to add to your rotation, here it is. This easy recipe comes together in just 30 minutes, and uses ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard. Enjoy!
This recipe provides you with lean protein and carbs, making it the perfect pre- or post-workout meal. Plus, it's pescetarian, dairy-free and nut-free.
Ingredients
280g Tinned Tuna in Water
1 Small Red Onion
17g Capers
67g Olives
30ml Olive Oil
65g Spinach
28g Grated Parmesan Cheese
400ml Ready-to-Eat Tomato Sauce
300g Pasta
28g Fresh Basil
Instructions
Nutrition Information per Serving
569 Calories
70g Carbs
34g Protein
16g Fat