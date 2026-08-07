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Book 2 „Tigers“ Basketballschuh - Midnight Navy/Weiß/Midnight Navy

Book 2 „Tigers“

Basketballschuh

CHF 185
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Devin Booker repräsentiert The Mitten, laut und stolz. Diese Sonderedition des Book 2 ist eine Hommage an seinen Heimatstaat. Sie zeigt das legendäre alte englische D, das alle Baseballfans erkennt und das die Stärke und Widerstandskraft symbolisiert, die den 313 ausmachen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Midnight Navy/Weiß/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IM4667-400
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Book 2 „Tigers“

CHF 185

Devin Booker repräsentiert The Mitten, laut und stolz. Diese Sonderedition des Book 2 ist eine Hommage an seinen Heimatstaat. Sie zeigt das legendäre alte englische D, das alle Baseballfans erkennt und das die Stärke und Widerstandskraft symbolisiert, die den 313 ausmachen.

Zoom im Doppelpack

Wir haben das Air Zoom-Element von der Ferse in den Vorfußbereich verlagert, um eine niedrige Reaktionsfähigkeit zu erreichen. Das modernisierte Fischgräten-Traktionsprofil wurde von Books Liebe zum Air Force 1 inspiriert und orientiert sich an traditionellen Basketball-Manövern, für die Traktion und Strapazierfähigkeit benötigt werden.

Leichtes Obermaterial

Das Obermaterial besteht aus leichtem, strapazierfähigem Synthetikmaterial, das sich an den Fuß anpasst. Es hilft dir und Book, euch auch noch im letzten Viertel und darüber hinaus frisch zu fühlen.

Eng anliegende Passform

Ein Mittelfuß-Gurtband-System bietet eng anliegende, sanfte Sicherheit für schnelle Richtungswechsel und plötzliche Book-ähnliche Stöße und Drehungen.

Produktinformationen

  • Gezeigte Farbe: Midnight Navy/Weiß/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IM4667-400
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (4)

5 Sterne

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Book 2 „Tigers“ Basketballschuh

Book 2 „Tigers“

CHF 185

Spielkontrolle und schnelle Vorfußreaktion lassen dich in deinem eigenen Tempo à la Book spielen.

Eigenschaften

Reaktionsfreudige Geschwindigkeit

Court-Feeling

Bodennah und stabil

Entwickelt für

Beschleunigung und Abbremsung

Passform

Eng anliegend

Technische Daten

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 450 g (Herrengröße 42,5)

Sprengung

Ca. 6 mm

Was ist neu?

    • Das Air Zoom-Element wandert von der Ferse in den Vorfuß für mehr Reaktionsfreudigkeit.
    • Leichtes Obermaterial und ein flaches Design sorgen für ein verbessertes Court-Gefühl.
    • Ein Mittelfußband-System bietet sicheren, eng anliegenden Halt.
    • Cushlon 3.0-Schaumstoff und eine weiche Einlegesohle liefern sanfte, stabile Dämpfung.
    • Das Fischgräten-Traktionsprofil unterstützt dich bei Cuts und Beschleunigung.

Merkmale, die überzeugen

  • Kontrolle bei hohem Tempo

    Wir haben das Air Zoom-Element von der Ferse in den Vorfußbereich verlagert, um dir einen Turbo-Boost zu geben, damit du an der Verteidigung vorbeiziehen kannst.

  • Schnell am Ball

    Ein neues Mittelfußband-System sorgt in Kombination mit dem geformten Obermaterial für zusätzliche Stabilität bei schnellen Richtungswechseln und Drehbewegungen.

  • Spiel mit Tempo

    Ein leichteres Obermaterial als beim Book 1 und ein direkteres Court-Gefühl geben dir Stabilität und Balance bei Hesitations und Stepback-Jumpern.

Hinter den Kulissen

Devin Booker

"Für mich war es sehr wichtig, den Court zu spüren und etwas näher am Boden zu sein."

Devin Booker

Guard, Phoenix Suns

Vervollständige den Look

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