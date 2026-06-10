Nike Astrograbber Schuh (Herren)

Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Der damals hochmoderne Astrograbber kam direkt nach dem Nike Waffle Trainer heraus und war speziell entwickelt worden, um beim American Football für optimale Traktion auf dem Spielfeld zu sorgen.
Nike Astrograbber
Der damals hochmoderne Astrograbber kam direkt nach dem Nike Waffle Trainer heraus und war speziell entwickelt worden, um beim American Football für optimale Traktion auf dem Spielfeld zu sorgen.
Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.
30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.
2.8 Sterne
Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Un peu mitigé
Samuel651523896
Un peu serré ! A porter avec des chaussettes extra-fines. La texture est bonne et le confort au pied y est, même s'il faut la porter souvent afin qu'elle s'élargisse.
Size Up!
Davimea
Make sure to go half a size up! Looks great on the food but small. All my Nike, AF1, Air Max and SBs all 9. Thought it was sure fire thing sizing wouldn’t be a problem. I was wrong.
Nike Astrograbber