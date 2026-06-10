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Nike Astrograbber Schuh (Herren) - Light Silver/Phantom/Schwarz/Sail

Nike Astrograbber

Schuh (Herren)

CHF 150
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Der damals hochmoderne Astrograbber kam direkt nach dem Nike Waffle Trainer heraus und war speziell entwickelt worden, um beim American Football für optimale Traktion auf dem Spielfeld zu sorgen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Light Silver/Phantom/Schwarz/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001
  • Ursprungsland/-region: China

Nike Astrograbber

CHF 150

Der damals hochmoderne Astrograbber kam direkt nach dem Nike Waffle Trainer heraus und war speziell entwickelt worden, um beim American Football für optimale Traktion auf dem Spielfeld zu sorgen.

Vorteile

  • Das Lederobermaterial wird mit der Zeit weicher und bekommt dadurch einen Vintage-Look.
  • Die Air Zoom-Dämpfung sorgt für ein schnelles, reaktionsfreudiges Tragegefühl.
  • Die Gummi-Außensohle mit Waffelprofil sorgt für Traktion und traditionellen Style.

Produktinformationen

  • Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle
  • Gummi-Außensohle
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Light Silver/Phantom/Schwarz/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001
  • Ursprungsland/-region: China

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (4)

2.8 Sterne

  • Small and Narrow

    NikePlusUser5133801

    How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue

  • Un peu mitigé

    Samuel651523896

    Un peu serré ! A porter avec des chaussettes extra-fines. La texture est bonne et le confort au pied y est, même s'il faut la porter souvent afin qu'elle s'élargisse.

  • Size Up!

    Davimea

    Make sure to go half a size up! Looks great on the food but small. All my Nike, AF1, Air Max and SBs all 9. Thought it was sure fire thing sizing wouldn’t be a problem. I was wrong.

Nike Astrograbber Schuh (Herren)

Nike Astrograbber

CHF 150

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