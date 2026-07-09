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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Schuh (Damen) - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Damenschuh

CHF 170
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Der Air Jordan 1 Mid präsentiert umfassenden Court-Style und hochwertigen Tragekomfort für einen legendären Look. Das Air-Sole-Element sorgt für Dämpfung auf Hartholz und der gepolsterte Kragen sorgt für ein stützendes Tragegefühl.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 170

Der Air Jordan 1 Mid präsentiert umfassenden Court-Style und hochwertigen Tragekomfort für einen legendären Look. Das Air-Sole-Element sorgt für Dämpfung auf Hartholz und der gepolsterte Kragen sorgt für ein stützendes Tragegefühl.

Vorteile

  • Das Obermaterial aus Leder gewährt Strapazierfähigkeit und Struktur.
  • Das gekapselte Nike Air-Sole-Element sorgt für Dämpfung bei geringem Gewicht.
  • Gummi in der Außensohle bietet zuverlässige Traktion.

Produktinformationen

  • Wings-Logo am Schuhkragen
  • Jumpman auf der Lasche
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001
  • Ursprungsland/-region: Vietnam

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von CHF 10.– berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter CHF 140.– und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter CHF 70.–.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (1)

5 Sterne

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Schuh (Damen)

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

CHF 170

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